'To end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted': Amitabh Bachchan pens down emotional tribute to SSR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned down an emotional note to pay tribute to the versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

In a heart-rending note on Twitter, the megastar said that "what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery but to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted". He even has a question to ask Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) that why did he end his life?.

Big B begins with writing the word 'Why' four times and concludes it by recalling the late actor's brilliant performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', in which he played the role of Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 77-year-old star put out a picture with the late actor on Instagram wherein SSR can be seen taking a picture as he sits next to Sr Bachchan while they both share a beautiful smile.

As Bachchan is disturbed with the untimely demise of SSR and unable to fathom the cause for the extreme step, he asked: "Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest, without asking, seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was subdued mirth .. subdued because, for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own .. .. his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence ..."

Recalling the time when he saw MS Dhoni, Bachchan mentioned how he was impressed by his ability to replicate Dhoni's iconic six at an international match.

".......on one of my meetings with him, I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament, to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni, a hundred times .. !! .. that was the severity of his professional effort ....," he wrote.

He further mentioned that how amazed he was an observer after watching 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and wrote: "I saw a complete work of his in 'DHONI' .. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance .. but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer .. they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it, or give attention to its bearing .."

The 'Don' actor also spoke of SSR's humble beginnings and how his rise had been dramatic. He then observed that sometimes, excessiveness could also lead one to the extremes.

"...he came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar, the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself .. excessiveness can often lead to extremes .. .. what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery .. .. to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted... "

SSR committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma had confirmed. He was 34.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'. Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)

