"To my GIANT of a Mama'' Shweta Bachchan Nanda's birthday wish for Jaya all hearts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to social media to wish her mother Jaya Bachchan a happy birthday on Sunday, Shweta posted a still from the movie "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" where she is seen tying Amitabh Bachchan's tie and standing on a stool.

The height difference between Amitabh and Jaya has always sparked funny conversations in tinsel town. But Shweta made it clear in her post that her mother is much more than her height.



Shweta wrote, "To my GIANT of a Mama Happy Birthday ~ from you I learn that it's the size of the fight in a person that is the only size that truly matters. Love you..."

Suhana Khan liked the post. Chunkey Panday and Maheep Kapoor wished the veteran beauty.

Sharing a blurry picture with Jaya, Abhishek wrote, "Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child....Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me."

