To save Earth, we'll have to take small steps: Varun Dhawan on single-use plastic ban

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:47 IST

'Dream Girl' inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' is continuing its dream run at the box office. The film, which emerged as the actor's biggest opener till date, is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark.