'Toofaan' trailer: Farhan Akhtar's boxer avatar leaves fans impressed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): The trailer of Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofaan' is finally out, and fans have gone crazy on social media after seeing the promising performance of the actor in the much-awaited sports drama.

The trailer, which was unveiled on Wednesday, showcases the journey of a local goon, Ajju Bhai (Farhan) becoming a professional boxer, Aziz Ali. Actor Mrunal Thakur can be seen essaying the role of Farhan's love interest who motivates him to pursue his profession seriously.



Actor Paresh Rawal is playing Farhan's coach in the film, which is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Speaking about he prepared for his role, Farhan said, "'Toofaan' is a true labour of love. No matter how physically strong one is, stepping into the shoes of a boxer is a whole new ball game. It took 8 to 9 months of rigorous training for me to get into the skin character and it made me realize how physically, mentally and emotionally demanding the sport actually is."

Farhan's boxing avatar has surely left fans in awe of him.

"Farhan is looking so killer. Can't wait to watch this movie," a user commented.



"I have got goosebumps watching the trailer. All the best to team," another one wrote.

Paresh Rawal has also shared his experience of working on the project.

"Any new project is exciting when it's challenging. Playing a boxing coach was a new challenge, and that fuels me as an actor. 'Toofaan' at its core is about all the challenges one goes through and how one should never give up," he said.

"It is a wholesome entertainer that is thrilling, thought provoking and motivating. Rakeysh has created a masterpiece and Farhan brings his A-game here. I am looking forward to the audiences reaction to this movie and I hope they enjoy watching it just the way we enjoyed making it," he added.

Mrunal is over the moon to be a part of the film.

"It's purely a dream come true moment to work with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Paresh Rawal and Farhan Akhtar. I remember sending Rakeysh a Facebook message seven years back expressing my willingness to work with him and today its happening," she said.

"I am thrilled, blessed and over the moon to be part of this exciting project. Working with this deadly combination at this point of my career still feels like a dream," she added.

'Toofaan' is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akthar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The sports drama will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. (ANI)

