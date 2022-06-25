Top 5 reasons why Shah Rukh Khan is known as 'The Real Family Man'

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Known as King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, completed 30 years of his journey in Bollywood. The actor made his debut with the film 'Deewana' and after that, there was no looking back for the king khan. With his stellar performances over the years, the 56-year-old actor won many awards and ruled the box office for a very long time.

Not just with his performances, the 'Chak De India' actor has also impressed the people with his off-screen avatar as well and is known for being a loving husband and a great father.

Here are some moments why Shah Rukh Khan proved why he is known as 'The Real Family Man'

1. Aryan Khan Controversy

October 3, 2021, the day that turned into a nightmare for the Khans, as Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan got busted by the NCB in connection with a drug case which gathered a lot of controversies. During that time, the actor stood up and fought for his family. Sleepless nights, mobbed by the media and whatnot, a father had to go through for the sake of his son. After fighting the legal battle for approximately a month Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Mumbai High Court on October 28, 2021.



2. Wankhede Stadium Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan, in many interviews, stated how much connected he is with his younger daughter Suhana Khan and will do anything to protect her as any other father will. On May 16, 2012, post the victory of the 'Swades' actor's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians, the actor got into an obscene debate with the security officials for mishandling her younger daughter Suhana Khan and her friends who were there to attend the match. Due to this, the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) put a five-year ban on the actor for entering the stadium, which he faithfully followed and the MCA lifted it almost three years later in 2015.





3. A Loving Partner

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Being married for more than 31 years, the couple still shares a very beautiful bond. The duo started dating each other in 1984 after they met at a party. By the time they got married, the 'Don' actor was not financially stable, but as he said in an interview, he promised her wife that one day he will fulfil all her wishes, and Gauri being a loving partner stood by his side and after all these long years king khan is said to be the second richest actor in the world, and the couple never fails to shower love on each other.



4. Celebrates all festivals

Whether it is Diwali, Eid, Janmashtami or any other festive season, the actor celebrates each and every occasion with his wife and all three children with an open heart and that is why he is loved by the fans beyond the geographical borders of the country. The actor doesn't discriminate in any religion and in a viral video it was shown that he carries Lord Ganapathi's idol and also a holy Quran at his place, for which he received a lot of appreciation from netizens.



5. Spends time with Family

After working all day long, the actor by the end of the day tries to spend a good time with his children and his wife and never fails to give his children all the important life lessons. "Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!" Shah Rukh tweeted when asked about how is he spending his time during the lockdown.



All these reasons show why Shah Rukh Khan is known as 'The real Family Man' of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Fan' actor will be making his Bollywood comeback after four years with Sidharth Anand's next directorial 'Pathan', which is slated to release on January 25, 2023, apart from that he will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and director Atlee's next action thriller 'Jawan' which is slated to hit theatres on June 2, 2023. (ANI)

