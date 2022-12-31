Top feel-good Indian films to watch this New Year's Eve

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): If you are planning to stay home in your cozy corner and are confused about what to do on New Year's Eve, fret not, celebrate the new year with friends and family by watching these feel-good Indian films. Check out the list below:

Qala



Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan makes his Bollywood debut in the psychological drama directed by Anvita Dutt, which also stars Tripti Dimri in the lead position. Qala is the tale of a young playback singer of the same name that takes place in the late 1930s and early 1940s. The story revolves around Qala's traumatic history and how it eventually catches up with her. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix's OTT platform.

Goodbye



Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is an emotional family drama starring actor Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The film portrays the mayhem of every family dealing with the ups and downs that life throws but it also gently reminds the significance of being there for each other, through it all. It is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

777 Charlie





The Kannada film, directed by Kiranraj K, and starring Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha, was released in June 2022. The portrayal of the love between a guy and a dog in the movie is exquisite. The audience response was overwhelming. You can watch this film on Voot Select.

Sita Ramam



The romantic drama helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles of the Pan India film. The film traces the journey of Lieutenant Ram, who sets on a journey of finding Sita Mahalakshmi, in order to profess his love for her. Their love grows when he starts receiving love letters from Sita. The film is currently streaming on the OTT platforms Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2



One of the biggest hits of the year 2022 was the horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu. Netflix's OTT service is currently streaming the movie.

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva



The sci-fi action film was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film collected Rs 225 crores gross worldwide in its opening week. (ANI)

