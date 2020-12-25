'Tradition continues..', Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of Christmas celebrations with family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Giving a sneak peek of the family get together for Christmas, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture for fans on Friday.

"The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever...," wrote Kareena using red heart emoticons on Instagram with a happy picture that captures the whole family and closed ones gathered for celebrating Christmas at Kapoor's residence.

From Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor to Alia Bhatt who is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor, the post sees 'Student Of The Year 2' star Tara Sutaria too, who is currently in a relationship with Raj Kapoor's grandson Aadar Jain.





Continuing with the caption, the soon mom-to-be actor wrote, "All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people.. Missed @neetu54 aunty and @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial," with a red heart emoticon.

The post which was likes by more than two lakh fans was re-shared by Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Instagram. (ANI)

