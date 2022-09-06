'Trail of an Assassin' web series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in the works

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Applause Entertainment is all set to come up with a web series based on the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Titled 'Trail of an Assassin', the project will be made using inputs from Anirudhya Mitra's recently launched book 'Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassin'.





Nagesh Kukunoor has come on board to helm the web series.

Speaking more about the project, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said,"Driven and guided by our values of being ambitious, audacious and disruptive, we believe the adaptation of Anirudhya Mitra's book certainly makes for a compelling story to tell. Most are aware of this incident through the medium of news and will now get a dramatized insider view of the largest manhunt in Indian history. We are pleased to once again collaborate with director Nagesh Kukunoor to bring this gut-wrenching story to a contemporary audience."

Author Anirudhya Mitra shared, "With Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassin' I've tried to provide the most definitive account of the biggest manhunt launched in India. The audio-visual format enables the story's numerous facets and layers to be presented in a more nuanced and engrossing manner. With Applause Entertainment's reputation for passionate storytelling and Nagesh Kukunoor's directorial expertise, I'm confident that an exciting series lies ahead of us."

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu by an LTTE suicide bomber. The woman assassin, Dhanu, triggered a belt bomb and killed Gandhi along with 16 others. (ANI)

