'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' poster
'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' poster

Trailer launch of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' postponed for a day

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The trailer launch of much-awaited Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer -- Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas -- has been postponed for Thursday due to incessant rains here.
Actor Sunny Deol, who is directing his son's debut film, released a statement in this regard, which reads: "I do not want any of you to go through any inconvenience due to rains today. Hence, we have decided to postpone the event. Will keep everyone posted."
He also circulated a video of the leads sharing that the launch will now take place tomorrow.
"Guys as you can see its raining heavily in Mumbai today," said Sahher in the clip.
"Because of this torrential weather, our media friends weren't able to reach for the trailer launch," Karan clarified.
He then added: "Whether it rains or not tomorrow, the trailer will be launched 12:30 pm."
Earlier, the event was scheduled for Wednesday at 11:30 pm at PVR Juhu.
'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is a love story and has been shot across various exotic locales of Manali. This is Sunny's third directorial after 'Dillagi' and 'Ghayal Once Again'.
Before featuring in the upcoming film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.
The romantic drama is set to hit theatres on September 20. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:07 IST

Jonah Hill and girlfriend Gianna Santos are engaged now

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actor Jonah Hill is engaged to his girlfriend Gianna Santos after dating for a year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:00 IST

Here's how Salman, Shilpa bid adieu to Ganpati this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan were among the prominent celebrities who bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh with utmost pomp and splendour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:24 IST

Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Khloe Kardashian support Justin Bieber...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Several celebrity friends of singer Justin Bieber encouraged and supported him after he opened up about his early fame and the negative effect it had on his life in a post.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:16 IST

Boney, Janhvi, Khushi unveil Sridevi's wax figure at Madame...

New Delhi (India), Sept 4 (ANI): Boney Kapoor along with his two daughters Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor on Wednesday unveiled the wax statue of late Bollywood actor Sridevi at Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:48 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao to star in 'The White...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star as the lead in the adaptation of the Man Booker-winning novel 'The White Tiger,' for Netflix alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:45 IST

Dwayne Johnson shares adorable pics of daughter as flower girl...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson who married his long-time lady love Lauren Hashian in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii last month has revealed the real story behind the photo of his daughter throwing flowers at his wedding.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:43 IST

I just love him, says Chris Pratt on brotherly bond with Tom Holland

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Actors Chris Pratt and Tom Holland may be buddies for life but it is difficult to guess the boss in their relationship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:28 IST

Lizzo tops Billboard Hot 100 list but there's a lot more to it!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Singer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, popularly known as Lizzo, became the first black solo female R&B artist to bag the first position on the Billboard Hot 100 list since Rihanna's 'Diamonds' in 2012.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:14 IST

R. Kelly moved out from solitary confinement to general cell

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Singer R. Kelly has been moved out from solitary confinement and shifted into the general population on Tuesday, informed Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg. He has been held since early July at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:51 IST

Ryan Murphy adds more Netflix projects, including 'A Chorus Line'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): The prolific TV creator, Ryan Murphy, is adding more projects to his Netflix kitty besides those that have already been announced.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:01 IST

Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba join Liam Neeson in 'The Minutemen'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actors Katheryn Winnick and Juan Pablo Raba have been tapped for Robert Lorenz's upcoming action-thriller 'The Minutemen'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:58 IST

Kelly Ripa remembers emotional impact of dropping daughter Lola...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Actor Kelly Ripa recently took a trip down the memory lane and remembered the time she dropped her daughter Lola on the first day of her college and the impact it had on their family.

Read More
iocl