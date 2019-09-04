Trailer launch of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' postponed for a day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The trailer launch of much-awaited Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer -- Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas -- has been postponed for Thursday due to incessant rains here.

Actor Sunny Deol, who is directing his son's debut film, released a statement in this regard, which reads: "I do not want any of you to go through any inconvenience due to rains today. Hence, we have decided to postpone the event. Will keep everyone posted."

He also circulated a video of the leads sharing that the launch will now take place tomorrow.

"Guys as you can see its raining heavily in Mumbai today," said Sahher in the clip.

"Because of this torrential weather, our media friends weren't able to reach for the trailer launch," Karan clarified.

He then added: "Whether it rains or not tomorrow, the trailer will be launched 12:30 pm."

Earlier, the event was scheduled for Wednesday at 11:30 pm at PVR Juhu.

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is a love story and has been shot across various exotic locales of Manali. This is Sunny's third directorial after 'Dillagi' and 'Ghayal Once Again'.

Before featuring in the upcoming film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

The romantic drama is set to hit theatres on September 20. (ANI)

