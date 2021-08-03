Trailer of Akshay Kumar starring spy-drama 'BellBottom' out

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): After a long wait, the action-packed trailer of superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming spy drama 'BellBottom' was unveiled on Tuesday.

The espionage thriller starring Akshay Kumar as a research and analysis wing (RAW) agent is set for theatrical release in both 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

The nearly four-minute adrenaline-packed trailer opens with a background voice describing India as not "just a country" but a whole "thought." Akshay can be seen bringing out the 80s vibes while playing the role of a RAW agent who goes by the code name Bellbottom.



Ahead of the launch of the trailer Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a video with co-star Vaani Kapoor.

The actors are seen in a car in the video which Akshay captioned as ''As you can see, @_vaanikapoor_ and I are super excited for the #BellBottom trailer arriving today. Are you?''

Meanwhile, in the just-launched film's trailer, Lara Dutta is absolutely unrecognisable as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Vaani Kapoor can be seen playing the role of Akshay's wife in the movie while Huma Qureshi could be seen playing the role of a spy to help the Indian team out while they rescue Indian citizens stuck on a hijacked plane in Dubai.

The trailer promises an epic adventure full of world-class action, retro swag, a foot-tapping background score, massive production values, and Akshay's action persona at its best.

The Ranjit M Tewari directorial is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. (ANI)

