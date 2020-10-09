Trailer of Akshay's return flick to horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, out

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The trailer of Akshay Kumar's return flick to the horror-comedy genre, Laxmmi Bomb, was out on Friday, a month prior to its release on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

The 53-year-old actor, who returns to the genre after 13 years, shared a dialogue from the upcoming film on Twitter, "Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! (Wherever you are, stop there and be ready to watch the trailer of #LaxmmiBomb, because Laxmmi is coming!) #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now. #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali!"

The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, also features Kiara Advani (opposite Akshay), Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Ashwini Kalsekar.

In contrast to 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay is seen playing the role of a possessed transgender woman in the three-minute-forty-second trailer. Akshay is also seen sporting a saree for the first time on screen in the remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana, also directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Akshay is playing the characters of 'Asif' and 'Laxmmi', one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, while the other has come to take revenge.

The character of 'Asif' does not believe in ghosts as a dialogue confirms-- "Jis din sach mein mere samne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiya pehn lunga. (The day a ghost appears before me in real, I swear by my mother that I will wear bangles)." Later in the trailer, he is seen admiring his hands full of red bangles, while the same dialogue can be heard in the background.

As the trailer moves forward, the carpet of both comedy and horror rolls out in snippets. (ANI)