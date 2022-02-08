Trailer of Arjan Bajwa, Shruti Haasan's 'Bestseller' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): The wait is finally over! On Tuesday, the makers of 'Bestseller' have unveiled the trailer and it has taken everyone's excitement a whole notch higher.

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the psychological thriller is a perfect blend of suspense and drama. It features Arjan Bajwa, Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, and Satyajeet Dubey in the lead roles.

The trailer gives a glimpse of popular novelist Tahir (Arjan Bajwa) who's hungry to strike gold with his next book. He meets a fan (Shruti Haasan) whose life inspires him to write his next page-turner. However, that meeting brings a lot of drama and chaos in Tahir's life.





Speaking about the show, Arjan said, "The story of Bestseller is one that will have the audiences riveted - each character is so distinct, played to perfection by the very talented cast, expertly guided by the vision of director Mukul Abhyankar. The entire narrative is intriguing and well layered. I am excited about my role as Tahir Wazir, a successful and assertive writer whose life undergoes drastic twists and turns, when he crosses paths with a stranger. Given the multiple layers to the character, it was a challenging role to play but at the same time a fantastic experience as an actor to portray Tahir. I cannot wait for Bestseller to reach viewers across the world."

'Bestseller' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 18. (ANI)

