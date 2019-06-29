Trailer of 'Jabariya Jodi' to release on this date

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Jabariya Jodi', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is all set to release on July 1.

The 'Brothers' actor shared a new motion poster of the film and made the announcement on his Twitter handle.

The motion poster, which has a quirky vibe to it, features the lead duo dressed up in vibrant and colourful ethnic outfits, posing together in the backdrop of a wedding like setup.



The shooting for the upcoming rom-com had begun on August 20, 2018. Some pictures featuring the duo had released earlier which showed them in a desi avatar.

This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in 'Hasee Toh Phasee'.

The film is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The 'Pakadwa vivah' is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.

Meanwhile, Parineeti, who last appeared in 'Kesari' alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'.

On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in 'Marjaavan' opposite 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria. (ANI)