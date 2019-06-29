Poster of 'Jabariya Jodi', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Jabariya Jodi', Image courtesy: Instagram

Trailer of 'Jabariya Jodi' to release on this date

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:25 IST

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Jabariya Jodi', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is all set to release on July 1.
The 'Brothers' actor shared a new motion poster of the film and made the announcement on his Twitter handle.
The motion poster, which has a quirky vibe to it, features the lead duo dressed up in vibrant and colourful ethnic outfits, posing together in the backdrop of a wedding like setup.


The shooting for the upcoming rom-com had begun on August 20, 2018. Some pictures featuring the duo had released earlier which showed them in a desi avatar.
This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in 'Hasee Toh Phasee'.
The film is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The 'Pakadwa vivah' is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.
The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.
Meanwhile, Parineeti, who last appeared in 'Kesari' alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'.
On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in 'Marjaavan' opposite 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:40 IST

'Article 15': Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens to good response

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer crime drama 'Article 15', which hit cinema theatres on Friday seems to have opened on a good note at the Box Office. Amid the controversy surrounding the film, with threats from some fringe outfits, it managed to rake in an estimated R 5.02

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:11 IST

Sylvester Stallone reveals his 'secret life'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The 'Rocky' legend Sylvester Stallone just revealed what his 'secret life' is like!

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:50 IST

Joel Fry gets candid about working in 'Yesterday' after 'GoT'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Joel Fry who appeared on the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones' opened up about how different it was to work in Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:48 IST

Just rumours as Kylie Jenner isn't pregnant

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is rumoured to be pregnant. However, speculations are false.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:39 IST

Dan, Shay thought Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner took everyone by surprise when they tied the knot in Las Vegas back in May. However, the musical duo Dan+ Shay thought the wedding "was a prank."

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:58 IST

Not something to experience again: George R.R. Martin on 'Got' success

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): George R.R. Martin doesn't seem to get over the recently ended show 'Game of Thrones' and believes that the success of the show is something he will never experience again.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:25 IST

Fiona Shaw joins cast of 'Enola Holmes'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): BAFTA-winning actor Fiona Shaw has been roped into the cast of 'Enola Holmes' along with Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Millie Bobby Brown.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:23 IST

You are definition of courage: Lagy Gaga tells LGBTQ community

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga surprised fans on Friday with her impassioned speech about the LGBTQ community, at a rally in New York City commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:17 IST

Shay Mitchell announces she is expecting!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who welcomed the New Year by opening about suffering a miscarriage, is soon going to be a mother!

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:14 IST

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie celebrated 1st wedding anniversary...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The 'Games of Thrones' star Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie celebrated their first wedding anniversary after Harington came back from wellness center where he was undergoing treatment for 'personal issues'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:04 IST

Super 30: Anand's students fight off English fear with 'Basanti no dance'

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan shared yet another track 'Basanti No Dance' from his upcoming release 'Super 30' picturing a musical way to fight off the fear of English.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:00 IST

Daniel David Stewart joins 'Silk Road'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-actor Daniel David Stewart who is known for playing Papi in 'The Band's Visit' movie is all set to star in the upcoming crime thriller 'Silk Road.'

Read More
iocl