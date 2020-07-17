Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai' out now

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The official trailer of 'Raat Akeli Hai', starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, was released on Friday. It features a small-town cop digging into the deepest secrets while investigating a high-profile murder case.

The two-minute and 16-second trailer gives us a glimpse of Siddiqui's role, who is seen playing the character of inspector Jatil Yadav.

'The Lunchbox' actor took to Twitter to share the trailer.

""Naam yaad rakhiyega, inspector Jatil Yadav". Raat Akeli Hai premieres July 31," the 46-year-old actor tweeted alongside the trailer video.



In the trailer, Yadav is assigned with an investigation and is seen taking a keen interest in solving the mysterious murder of a wealthy landlord.

The trailer keeps the audience captivated as every character is shown in a suspicious light. The video shows Siddiqui probing into the case further and getting the details of the family, where every member has their own secret motif. It is evident that the suspects of mysterious murder are from the same family.

Actor Radhika Apte is shown as the mistress of the man, who dies during a wedding in the family. The 34-year-old star shines in the trailer with some power-packed dialogues that make her character look even suspicious.

Actors Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia also have their own share of stories in the trailer.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the murder-mystery is slated to release on Netflix on July 31, 2020. (ANI)

