Trailer of Sanya Malhotra starrer jackfruit mystery 'Kathal' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4, (ANI): Actress Sanya Malhotra is back with another intriguing and bone-tickling project 'Kathal', to build up the curiosity among fans, the makers have dropped the trailer.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the trailer. She wrote a quirky caption to describe the movie. Her caption read, "Kathal ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, par shayad namumkin bhi nahi. Join us in chasing this case of a missing #Kathal, arrives on 19th May".

In the trailer, we can see a comedy drama revolving around a female police officer (Sanya) and her journey of unfolding the mystery of 2 jackfruits being stolen from the garden of a MLA played by actor Vijay Raaz. Movie also features actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav in avatar of a journalist in a satirical comedy.

Co-writer and director Yashowardhan Mishra commented on the film, "It is such a thrilling experience to be launching the trailer of my first film, Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery. Through our storytelling clubbed with an ensemble of extremely hardworking and talented actors, we have created a story that will make the audiences laugh while also making sure they go away with a strong thought. Quirky satire comedies are few and far to come by, and we have sketched every character's graph with extreme sensitivity and thought. I cannot wait for the audiences to watch the film on 19th of May, streaming only on Netflix."

Adding onto this, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said, "We at Sikhya always take pride in delivering homegrown stories that are global in their approach. We are excited to give our audiences a family entertainer, Kathal - the jackfruit mystery, this summer! Sanya along with Rajpal, Vijay, Anant and the others will take you on a joyride to uncover the mystery of the stolen kathals, helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, our debut director. We are so thrilled to be launching the film on Netflix along with Balaji Telefilms, both of whom have supported us in bringing distinctive and relevant content to a global forefront."

The movie will drop on May 19. (ANI)

