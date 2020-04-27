Treat COVID-19 frontline responders with respect, stop spread of fake news: Shilpa Shetty

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): In the light of the recent attacks on doctors and medical practitioners during the coronavirus crisis, actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday urged people to acknowledge the contribution of medical staff and requested everyone not to encourage the spread of false news.

The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video message and appealed people to treat the front-line responders with respect.



She began the video by asking her followers to spare a few minutes to address and acknowledge the selfless efforts of doctors, nurses, and health care workers during these trying times.

In the video, the actor who is seen in the comfort of her home also made a request to people not to entertain any sort of harassment or attacks made against the doctors and medical staff.

The 'Dhadkan' actor concluded the video by saying: "In the name of humanity, the least we can do is to raise our voice for them, who are sacrificing their own lives to make ours safe."

The video message by Shilpa Shetty was a follow up of the recent initiative taken by actor Raveena Tandon to help curb the spread of false news, attacks on front line responders, and an effort to address their selfless contribution during the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

