Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana
Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana

'Truly good representative of India': Ayushmann backs Priyanka Chopra

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has termed Priyanka Chopra "a very good representative of India" after her tweet praising the Indian Army caused ripples in Pakistan.
During an event, the actor came out in defence of Priyanka, when he was asked to comment on the matter a day after Pakistan Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari urged UNICEF to "immediately remove" actor Priyanka Chopra as the UN Goodwill Ambassador.
"I guess Priyanka Chopra represents our country really well and she is not just an Indian icon she is a global icon. Being a daughter of an army officer, I believe she is truly a very good representative of India," said the 34-year-old actor.
In addition to Pakistan's many rants over New Delhi historic decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Mazari wrote a letter to UNICEF Executive Director Lenrietta Fore on Tuesday against the 'Isn't It Romantic' star because she believes that Priyanka "publicly endorsed Indian government's position."
Post which B-town folks, including actors Kangana Ranaut, Anupriya Goenka, and Divya Dutta, came out in support of the icon. They also appreciated Priyanka for earning the position of UNICEF ambassador.
"Priyanka is someone I really respect; she has put us on the global chart. I think that she deserves to be where she is today. And I believe if she has been chosen to be ambassador then there is a reason for it, that she signifies something. There are a lot of people, who look up to her, women and men alike in India. So, I think she is the best idol to have that way. Somebody who people look up to, therefore kudos for where she is today," said Anupriya Goenka.
Divya Dutta, who was also present at the event, too backed the 37-year-old actor-singer and said, "I will stand up with Priyanka for whatever she does and I think she has done very good job."
On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut who has worked with Priyanka in Madhur Bhandarkar's, 'Fashion' came out in her support.
"It's not an easy choice to make... when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can't limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day," said Kangana. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:58 IST

Gerard Butler all praise for Morgan Freeman's stunts in 'Angel...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Gerard Butler's upcoming release 'Angel Has Fallen' is about a lot of stunts and the actor is full of praises for his co-star Morgan Freeman.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:55 IST

As Liam Hemsworth files for divorce, Miley Cyrus 'disappointed'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Since Liam Hemsworth has now filed for divorce, it seems to be the end of his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:06 IST

Damon Herriman says playing Charles Manson in two films was 'coincidence'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Actor Damon Herriman left no stone unturned in giving fans loaded entertainment this summer, by playing California cult leader Charles Manson in two projects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:02 IST

Chris Pratt starrer 'Ghost Draft' adds Theo Von to cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Chris Pratt-starrer sci-fi thriller 'Ghost Draft' has boarded comedian Theo Von to its cast.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:58 IST

Akshay Kumar fourth on Forbes' highest-paid actors' list

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Akshay Kumar has given quite a number of box office hits which not only made him a bankable star but also ensured his entry to the 2019 Forbes' highest-paid actors' list.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:04 IST

Here's Ranveer Singh proving 'it's all good in the hood'

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): If you had a bad day or are dealing with one, here's Ranveer Singh proving that "it's all good in the hood".

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:57 IST

Taylor Swift plans to re-record old songs following Scooter...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Following her controversy with music manager Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift is planning to re-record her old tracks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:52 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at 2019 VMAs

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will now be seen heating up the stage with their romance at the VMA.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:45 IST

Dwayne Johnson leads Forbes' highest-paid actors list, Akshay...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson has added another feather to his cap by emerging as the highest-paid actor on the 2019 Forbes' list.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:13 IST

Quentin Tarantino to soon become a father!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his actor-singer wife Daniella Pick are going to be welcome their first child soon!

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:08 IST

Peter Fonda was 'ultimate movie star': Toni Basil

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Co-actor of the two-time Oscar-nominee Peter Fonda who died at the age of 79 after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer has all the good things to say about him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:08 IST

Jamie Foxx defends Sela Vave after they were seen holding hands

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Jamie Foxx shielded singer Sela Vave after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, a few days before it was revealed that he parted his ways with Katie Holmes.

Read More
iocl