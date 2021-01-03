'Truth never claims I am truth': Big B imparts Sunday motivation

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday penned down inspiring thoughts for his fans. Noting down his weekend thoughts, the 'Don' star emphasised on the difference between 'truth' and 'lie'.

The 78-year-old legend who is one of the most active celebrities on Twitter took to the platform to share his thoughts, alongside a picture featuring himself.

"Satya kabhi dawaa nahi karta hai ki mai satya hu; lekin jhooth hmesha dawaa karta hai ki sirf mai hi satya hu Ef aM namaste," tweeted Senior Bachchan.

(Translation: Truth never claims that I am the truth, But lie always claims that only I am the truth .. !! Ef aM Hello)





In the snap posted in the micro-blogging site, the 'Thugs of Hindostan' star is seen sitting applauding someone to the echo while sitting on the 'hot seat' from his television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Dressed in a navy blue blazer, the actor looks dashing as ever.

The 'Coolie' actor keeps sharing such deep thoughts with his fans through his tweets and his personal blogs.

Earlier, the 'Shehenshah' star extended greetings for the New Year 2021 to his fans and posted pictures of the celebrations with his family. (ANI)

