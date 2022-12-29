Tunisha Sharma death: Kangana Ranaut says it's "murder"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): The untimely demise of actor Tunisha Sharma caused shockwaves throughout the country. Tunisha allegedly died by suicide on December 24. She was 20.

A day after the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with Tunisha in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide. If reports are to be believed, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago after dating for a while. The deceased actor's mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha.

Actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to this unfortunate news. She called this situation 'murder'.



"A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationship or even a loved one but she can never deal with the fact that her love story never had love, for the other person her love and vulnerability was just an easy target for exploitation, her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally," she wrote.

Kangana added, "She can't trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life...please know she didn't do it alone... it's a murder."

Kangana requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make new laws to safeguard women against 'polygamy and acid attacks'.

"I request honourable Prime minister @nsrendramodi ji... Like Krishna rose for Draupadi like Ram took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without consent, acid attacks against women and of course chopping them into many pieces should amount to immediate death sentence without trial," Kangana posted.

Tunisha was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. She suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well. (ANI)

