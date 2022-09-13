Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah's next mystery thriller 'Maarrich' motion poster, release date out

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Makers of Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah's upcoming mystery thriller film 'Maarrich' unveiled the motion poster and release date on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Tusshar shared the motion poster which he captioned, "Caution you are about to get tangled in the world of #Maarrich Catch the evil! Trailer coming soon! In cinemas on 9th December 2022. World of Maarrich, starring @naseeruddin49 and Myself. A film by #TussharEntertainmentHouse, written and directed by @dhruvlather."

Helmed by Dhruv Lather 'Maarrich' is an upcoming murder mystery film which is all set to hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.

Talking about the film, Tusshar said, "This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. 'Maarrich' is my second film after 'Laxmii' as a producer and I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time. The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it's very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier, I hope the audiences like this new shade of mine. Super excited to bring Maarrich to the audiences in cinemas on 9th Dec."

'Maarrich' marks Tusshar Kapoor's second film as producer after Akshay Kumar's horror comedy film 'Laxmii' which premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tusshar will be making his comeback as an actor on the big screen with 'Maarrich' after four years. He was last seen in a guest appearance role in the song 'Aankh Maare' from Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. He made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Booo Sabki Phategi', which streamed on ALT Balaji.

Naseeruddin Shah, on the other hand, will be also seen in an upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Arjun Kapoor, which is slated to release on November 5, 2022. (ANI)

