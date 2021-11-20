Tusshar Kapoor turns 45, sister Ekta Kapoor wishes him happy birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who is known for his movies like 'The Dirty Picture', 'Golmaal' series and 'Shor In The City', turned 45 on Saturday.

The actor's sister and producer, Ekta Kapoor showered him with love as she took to her Instagram account and posted a reel to wish her brother a happy birthday. The reel was full of the duo's pictures and videos along with the actor's kids.

"Happie bday my brother friend inspiration support n Thanku for being everything I wanted ravie to have as a male care giver ! Ur d best dad son brother n human @tusshark89" Ekta wrote.

The comment section was soon flooded with birthday wishes for the actor by his fans.





Son of actor Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with 'Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

He will be starring and producing the upcoming movie 'Maarrich' along with Naseeruddin Shah and Anita Hassanandani.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms is known to produce some of the most popular TV serials and movies known, such as 'Kasamh Se', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Kahiin To Hoga', 'Pagglait', 'Dream Girl', 'Half Girlfriend' and many more.

She is currently working on different movies like 'Do Baaraa', 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Freddy'. (ANI)

