Twinkle Khana flaunts onion earrings gifted by Akshay Kumar

New Del hi (India), Dec 21 (ANI): Actor Twinkle Khanna was all joyful on Saturday after finally being able to wear her onion earrings gifted by husband Akshay Kumar.

Khanna took to Instagram to share a picture of her wearing the priceless gift.

Mrs Funnybones looked all blushy and beautiful donning the onion-earrings with a white-pinkish kurta and a matching dupatta.

The actor being her satirical self, captioned the picture, "From one shoot to another :) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot before they started sprouting shoots themselves :)#OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends."

Actor Akshay Kumar spotted the earrings on a famous comedy event hosted by Kapil Sharma where the actor had gone to promote his upcoming comedy flick, 'Good Newwz'.

Twinkle Khanna had earlier shared a picture of the earrings and wrote, "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, 'They were showing this to Kareena, I don't think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.' Sometimes it's the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward."



Skyrocketing prices of onions in the Indian market have led to its comparison with luxury items like jewels and diamonds. Many satire artists have produced funny and memes on the high prices of the bulb vegetable. (ANI)

