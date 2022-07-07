Twinkle Khanna drops glimpse of man selling pirated copies of her books: 'One of my happiest moments'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Author Twinkle Khanna dropped the photo of a man selling pirated copies of her books on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared the picture with the caption, which read,"Wednesday, the write way. How do you know a book has done well? You could look at sales figures, Amazon rankings, reviews, and awards. The real acid test of being a bonafide bestseller though is when pirated versions of your books are sold at traffic lights. This was one of my happiest moments. Which one have you read?"





Twinkle posted a photo of a man holding pirated copies of her books Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

One fan commented on Twinkle's post, saying, "I have read all of them and I actually bought it from the traffic signal itself." "Pyjamas Are Forgiving is your best work," said another. It's far too good."

Twinkle, who made her film debut in 1995 with Barsaat, left the industry after a few years. She has frequently stated that she did not enjoy her time in films.

As far as work is concerned, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after being starred in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year. (ANI)

