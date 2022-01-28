Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her 'maal' Akshay Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] January 27 (ANI): Author Twinkle Khanna is in awe of her husband Akshay Kumar's looks.

On Thursday, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a picture of him from one of their holidays.

In the image, Akshay is seen flaunting his salt and pepper look.





Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, "Apna maal (our item) Ageing like whiskey in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' and Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. He has plenty of projects in the pipeline, including 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ram Setu', and 'Prithviraj' among others. (ANI)

