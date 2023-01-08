Twinkle Khanna has a special connection with autorickshaw, find out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): It's always a surprising moment to see big celebrities doing ordinary things in public.

On Saturday, author Twinkle Khanna dropped a video in which she can be seen riding in an auto-rickshaw with her daughter Nitara.



In her caption, Twinkle shared her special connection with autorickshaw, revealing her friends used to call her "Rickshaw Rani" when she was a teenager.

She also penned a lengthy note narrating the story of one of her rickshaw rides.

"Now you know why my first book had a rickshaw on the cover...As a teenager my friends used to call me 'Rickshaw Rani' and I guess old habits die hard. I recall one ride where I began the journey by asking, 'Bhaisaab, how many years have you been driving this auto?' The diminutive driver replied, 'Memsaab one year now before I do embroidery work. I didn't like... but good money. Saved and bought seven gold biscuits, all gone in daughter's marriage now. But, I still have one gold biscuit left at home so god is kind.'"

She added, "While getting off the rickshaw I gave him some kind advice, 'Don't tell anyone about the gold biscuit bhaisaab! One never knows what kind of people are out there. Someone may murder you.' He blinked rather manically and in a hackneyed manner replied, 'Ma ka doodh piya hai, let someone try, I will cut his throat.' Which was all well and good, Bollywood influences and all I thought, till he pulled out a butcher's knife from under his seat and said, 'See this!'"

At the end of the note, Twinkle shared that it was her last day in Mumbai and she had a lot of fun with her little one, Nitara, as the duo giggled all the way back home

"Today, there were no knives and this turned out to be an unexpected but great end to my last day in town as the little one and I giggled all the way back home," she wrote.

Twinkle quit acting in Bollywood in 2001 after starring in several films. In 2015, she released her first book Mrs Funnybones. In 2017, she came up with her second book titled The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad'. (ANI)