Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Twinkle Khanna has finally aced riding a scooter!

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:24 IST

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Twinkle Khanna has finally learnt how to ride a scooter!
Walking down memory lane, Khanna took to Instagram to share her experience about learning to drive a two-wheeler.
In a post shared on Wednesday of a still featuring Khanna and her husband Akshay Kumar, the actor revealed that she had her share of failures when she first started learning to drive a scooty.
She shared a picture of herself with Akshay posing in front of a red-coloured scooty.
"Back home and straight to the set with Mr K and @honda2wheelerin All the years of first falling and then finally learning to ride my yellow Activa came in handy today :) #ScooterStories," she captioned the picture.

Akshay also shared the same picture and revealed that the couple was shooting for a commercial. "Happy to welcome the newest member of the Honda family...shooting today feels like home," he tweeted.
On the work front, the 51-year-old actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' and multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', which features a stellar cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. (ANI)

