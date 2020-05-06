Twinkle Khanna is the brown girl with a 'green thumb'

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Flaunting her gardening skills, actor and writer Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday treated all the nature lovers with a picture of her perfectly organised and well-groomed garden.

The actor with the 'green thumb' took to Instagram to post the picture and also described how she is clumsy at all other chores like cooking, but has spectacular gardening skills.

"I am inordinately clumsy and butterfingers could be my middle name but my thumb is a spectacular green," Mrs Funnybones wrote in the caption.

"Can't cook, can't dance, can't even make small talk, but give me a tiny piece of land and I will give it so much love that it can't help but love me back. #BrownGirlWithAGreenThumb," she added.



The picture featured a nicely kept garden with greenery spilling from every corner.

The central attraction of the green nest was the sitting area that had a wooden table with a big plant on it and chairs kept around the table.

The garden further had fresh flowers fallen from the trees all around on the ground adding to the perfect natural aesthetics.

Twinkle has shared pictures of her garden several times on her Instagram account. (ANI)

