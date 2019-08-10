Twinkle Khanna (Picture courtesy: Instagram)
Twinkle Khanna (Picture courtesy: Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna pens heartfelt note after 'PadMan' wins National Award

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As Akshay Kumar starrer 'PadMan' won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues on Friday, Twinkle Khanna took to social media to express her gratitude towards the people involved in the film.
An elated Twinkle thanked Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who inspired Akshay's character in the film.
Calling director R Balki a friend, she thanked him for helming the film. She went on to appreciate Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, who played the pivotal role in the film.
"A big shout out and thank you to the people that this movie truly belongs to @murugaofficial thank you for being you! A big, big hug to my friend the amazing #RBalki who directed this wonderful film, my greatest support @akshaykumar, @radhikaofficial and @sonamkapoor who were both fabulous! A big day for all of us #PadMan #NationalAward," she wrote on Instagram.

The movie is a biopic on Arunachalam, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. The film had hit the screens last year on February 9. (ANI)

