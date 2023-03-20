Twinkle Khanna receives flowers from her son Aarav on Mother's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Mother's Day was celebrated in the UK on Sunday. On the occasion, actor and author Twinkle Khanna received flowers from her son Aarav.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared a video which she captioned, "Yesterday was all about flowers from my older one. Though I do believe that flowers on Mother's Day should come with a note that says, Thank you for making it through my teenage years and I apologise for the white hair, frown lines and frayed neurons I have left behind.' What message would you write to your mom with your flowers?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)



In the video, Twinkle could be seen taking a mirror selfie with several vases filled with flowers kept near her. She could be seen donning a brown t-shirt and black pants.

Soon after the actor dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Such beautiful flowers they are," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "So beautiful ...you are fortunate."

Aarav is actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle's elder child. The duo tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

As far as work is concerned, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'.

Twinkle wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year. (ANI)