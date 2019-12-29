Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Twinkle Khanna on Sunday remembered her father and legendary actor Rajesh Khanna on his 77th birth anniversary on social media.

Twinkle, who shares her birthday with that of her father, took to Twitter and posted a picture of the veteran actor from one of his movies.



In the picture shared by Twinkle, the late star is seen wearing a bright shawl, with the ever-charming glow on his face.



Former Member of Parliament and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also paid his homage to the veteran actor by sharing throwback pictures of the golden era.

He captioned the post as, "hard work, 'dream come true' luck/x-factor & that too without any support. He has left us an enormous legacy of his body of work & his immortal songs to cherish for a long, long time. Long Live Rajesh Khanna!"



He also poured in birthday wishes to Twinkle Khanna in a post that read "Warm, loving birthday wishes for a beautiful & talented writer, columnist, author & a producer with a sparkling sense of humour-@mrsfunnybones #TwinkleKhanna - the loving daughter of a most worthy father #RajeshKhanna, whom she also shares her birthday with. good wishes & blessings also go out to her adoring husband, reigning superstar, gentleman, hit & fit dashing actor #AkshayKumar. May you be blessed with happiness, joy, love abundantly. Happy birthday."



Ritesh Deshmukh also shared a monochromatic throwback picture. In the adorable picture, which seems to be of the 90s, Twinkle is seen as a toddler sitting on his father's lap while he tries to read the newspaper.

The caption to the picture reads, "Happy Birthday dear @mrsfunnybones - have a stupendous day. Much love ... Also..today remembering the first superstar of Indian Cinema... Shri #RajeshKhanna Ji - on his birth anniversary- 'j'iNdgii bdd'ii honii caahie, lmbii nhiiN'"

Rajesh Khanna was born on December 29, 1942, in Amritsar, and made his debut with 'Aakhri Khat' that released in 1966.

In spite of receiving a poor show at the big screen, the movie became a contender for India's official entry to the Oscar's for Best Foreign Language Film category'. He has been awarded India's third highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan. The star did 106 solo hero films of which 97 were released between 1967 and 2013. Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012. (ANI)