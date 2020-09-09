Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse of 'small celebrations' from Akshay Kumar's birthday celebrations

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): 'Mrs Funnybones' Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday treated her and star husband Akshay Kumar's fans as she gave a glimpse of the "small celebration" of the 'Baby' actor in Scotland.

The actor turned writer took to Instagram to share two pictures to summarise the 53rd birthday of her husband.

While the first picture features Twinkle and Akshay posing with a scrumptious chocolate cake amidst a large lush green field, the other picture features two greeting cards prepared by the superstar's children Aarav and Nitara Kumar.



"A small celebration for the big boy's birthday!" the 'Mela' actor wrote in the caption.

Akshay Kumar reached Scotland earlier last month with the cast of his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' for its shoot. (ANI)

