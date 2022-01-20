Twinkle Khanna sings 'mera dil bhi kitna pagal hai' sharing her dilemma of eating laddoos

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Satiating sweet cravings becomes more of an uphill struggle when you are a strict diet conscious person, the same happened with author and former actor Twinkle Khanna who found herself in a dilemma of 'eating or not eating' her favourite laddoos for breakfast.

The 47-year-old writer shared a hilarious video on her Instagram handle where she could be seen singing 'mera dil bhi kitna pagal hai' to a plate full of delicious laddoos that were offered to her with breakfast.

Admitting to the fact that she is terrible at singing, Khanna shared that her "off-key singing" is just to keep her mouth busy to fight the urge to grapple the sweet dish.

"To eat, or not to eat that is a question that Hamlet did not have to grapple with as no one offered him laddoos for breakfast. My solution is to keep my mouth so busy with my off-key singing that the urge and a few ears, collapse quickly in a disgruntled heap," Khanna captioned the video.

She also added, "By the way, how many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? Drop your requests in the comments for the next #TuneIntoTwinkle that does not go by the acronym #Tit."





The hilarious post accumulated more than two lakh views and thousands of comments from fellow celebrities and fans.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana also commented, "I am loving the shiddat with which you are singing!"

Sonali Bendre, Dabboo Ratnani and several others dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section.

For the unversed, the 'Mela' actor recently celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with husband-superstar Akshay Kumar in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The two also shared a glimpse of their nature getaway on Instagram. (ANI)

