Twinkle Khanna wishes Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia on her birthday

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Actor-writer Twinkle Khanna, on Sunday, sent warm birthday wishes to her husband Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Mela' actor shared a picture on her story which she captioned, " And it's raining birthdays in the family! Happy happy birthday @alka_bhatia Love You."



In the picture, Twinkle could be seen posing and twinning in black outfits with Akshay's sister.



Recently, Twinkle took to Instagram and dropped a sweet birthday wish for her son Aarav on his 20th birthday on September 15 and also for her hubby Akshay Kumar on his 55th birthday.

Akshay's birthday fell a day after his mother, Aruna Bhatia's death anniversary. Remembering her, Twinkle shared a family picture featuring Akshay, Akshay's sister, Alka Bhatia, Alka's husband Surendra Hiranandani, and Aruna, and remembered her. "My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can't be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart," she wrote.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in 'Cuttputli' alongside Rakul Preet Singh. He will next be seen in 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

Apart from that, he also has 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in his kitty, which is all se to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. (ANI)

