Twinkle Khanna's pet dog not letting her exercise, watch video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's pet dog is extremely mischievous.

On Friday, Twinkle took to Instagram Story and shared a cute video of her dog playing with her workout clothes.



"Need a new excuse to not exercise? Try-my dog ate my tights," she captioned the clip.

In the clip, Twinkle is seen trying to get her tights back from the dog.

In March 2022, Twinkle lost her other pet Cleo. Twinkle and Akshay shared emotional posts on social media while talking about the death of Cleo.

Twinkle said her heart felt heavy and empty at the same time after its death at the age of 12

"Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don't know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does," she had posted, adding a few pictures and videos of Cleo.



The first video shows Twinkle brushing Cleo's brown fur while the second one shows her rolling on the grass and playing by himself.

"They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you," Akshay mourned the demise of Cleo on Twitter.

They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you. pic.twitter.com/N5VaZnM7hj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2022



Cleo was a German Shepherd. (ANI)