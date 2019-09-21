Twitterverse goes gaga as 'Gully Boy' becomes India's Oscar entry

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Gully Boy' was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, netizens praised the film's team on microblogging site Twitter.

Expressing happiness over the film's selection in Oscars 2020, one of the Twitterati wrote, "And #GullyBoy is India's official entry to the Oscars... So happy to see a mainstream film going on the international circuit. @RanveerOfficial, Apna Time Aagaya."



Other than India's official entry for Oscars, the flick has received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea; and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne in August this year. (ANI)

