Two hearts, beating as one! Dhadak completes four years

New Delhi [India] July 20 (ANI): Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar debut movie 'Dhadak' completes four years in the entertainment industry.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a post to mark the occasion, which they captioned," Two hearts, beating as one!. Celebrating a film that portrayed the power & mettle love holds.4YearsofDhadak"



Further extending the celebration, Ishaan Khatter re-shared fans post on his Instagram stories.

In the first picture, Ishaan captioned, "Times certainly does fly! Love to all Dhadak lovers, the team and the audience."



In the next post, he shared the video with glimpses of key moments of himself from the movie.





Janhvi Kapoor also reposted the video of Dharma Productions.



'Dhadak' which was a remake of Marathi hit 'Sairat' raked in Rs. 8.71 crore on its opening day and crossed the Rs.100 crore mark within 10 days.

Both, the direction, and the actor's performance received favorable reviews from movie enthusiasts.

The songs of the film were appreciated by the audience specially the song 'Zingaat', whichwas used in 'Sairat' and was an instant superhit. For Dhadak, it was recreated in Hindi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Released in 2018, the movie marked the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi and Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishan Khattar.

The flick also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee, and Aditya Kumar. The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. (ANI)

