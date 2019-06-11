'Udhal Ho' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Malaal' to be out June 12

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): After 'Aila Re' a song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production 'Malaal', another peppy number 'Udhal Ho' from the same flick is set to be released on Wednesday.

The film is lead by two new faces with Javed Jaffrey's son Meezan Jaaferi in the male lead and the female protagonist Astha being played by Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal.

Meezaan shared a small clip on his Instagram account.

"Our celebration of love will dance the way to your heart. #UdhalHo Song Out Tomorrow!! #SLB," he captioned the video.



In the clip, Sharmin is seen in a typical Maharashtrian outfit while Meezaan is dressed in traditional white kurta and dhoti.

The video effectively brings out the sweet and simple chemistry between the lead pair.

'Malaal' is about the love-hate relationship between the debutants Shiva (Meezaan) and Astha (Sharmin), who hail from contrasting backgrounds and fall in love.

Helmed by Mangesh Hadawale and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and Krishan Kumar, the film is slated to be released on July 5. (ANI)