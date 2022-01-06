'Unpaused: Naya Safar' anthology to be released on Prime Video on January 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' -- a new anthology featuring actors Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni and Priyanshu Painyuli among others is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.

The anthology showcases five unique stories that provide a window into how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed us, making us value life and emotions more than ever.

The short films in the anthology include:

1. 'Teen Tigada' directed by Ruchir Arun; starring Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan.



2. 'The Couple' helmed by Nupur Asthana; starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli.

3. 'Gond Ke Laddu' directed by Shikha Makan; starring Neena Kulkarni, Darshana Rajendran and Lakshvir Singh Saran.

4. 'War Room' helmed by Ayappa KM; starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Purnanand Wandhekar and Sharvari Deshpande.

5. 'Vaikunth' directed by Nagraj Manjule; starring Arjun Karche and Hanumant Bhandari.

Talking about the project, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, "It's so wonderful to start the journey of our originals this year with Unpaused: Naya Safar, a heart-warming anthology about stories that provide the hope, positivity and inspiration in these challenging times. This series is also a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing a platform to compelling and independent cinematic voices of our country." (ANI)

