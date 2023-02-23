Uorfi stuns in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree, says no designer would give her clothes earlier

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Social media sensation Uorfi Javed recently surprised everyone by dolling up in ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's golden saree.

She looked stunning in the ethnic ensemble. The social media team of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to their Instagram and shared some pictures of Uorfi.

They wrote while sharing, "Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her."

Uorfi also shared the pictures on her Instagram feed. Not only the pictures it was also the caption of her post that grabbed the attention of netizens.

In the caption, Uorfi revealed how no designer gave her clothes for appearances and that led her to make her own outfits using her creativity. However, her clothes often get criticised by people.

"I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am.No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me.@abujanisandeepkhosla," she wrote.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Thats the power of Self Confidence..many more designers will surely be approaching u."

"Well deserved," another one commented.

Before this, Uorfi Javed walked the ramp for the fashion label Arshi Singhal at Gurugram International Couture Week (GICW), last month. (ANI)