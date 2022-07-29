Urfi Javed slams trolls, urges Ranveer's followers 'support him without bringing her in between'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed slammed trolls for comparing her with Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot and urged his followers to "support him without bringing her in between".

Urfi took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot that read, "If this photoshoot is hurting sentiments then, why these photoshoots of Urfi Javed is not hurting sentiments??? If something is wrong for one gender then it should be declared wrong for other gender too."



Taking to it, she replied, "People can support Ranveer without bringing me in between, also everyone who is forgetting here, I've been trolled mercilessly, slut shamed, given rape threats, death threats for everything and anything. Everyone stop acting like the world has been nice to me. I've endured my part of abuses, trolling and what not. If a stupid NGO decides to file a case against Ranveer, why y'll taking it out on me. This again shows the hypocrisy."

An FIR was registered against Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. (ANI)