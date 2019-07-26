'Uri: The Surgical Strike' re-releases today in Maharashtra

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): The 'josh' is back as Maharashtra state government has announced the re-release of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike">Uri: The Surgical Strike' for today in the state to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Maharashtra Government's decision comes in wake of the 20th anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil war.

So, all those who missed watching the film on the big screen can now relish it for free in 500 theatres today in Maharashtra!

Kaushal, who led the film as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, expressed his happiness over Instagram.

"Happy and honoured to share that our Film #UriTheSurgicalStrike will be re-released only for today, July 26th, to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'," he wrote.

The 'Masaan' actor added, "It will be screened for free in 500 theatres across Maharashtra. Extremely thankful to the Maharashtra State Government for their support and encouragement to this initiative by RSVPmovies. Jai Hind."



The film, which released on January 11 this year, was based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in Pakistan following attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town.

The film not only earned positive critical reviews but also proved to be a hit at the box office collecting over Rs. 200 crores. (ANI)

