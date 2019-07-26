A still from 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
A still from 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' re-releases today in Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:15 IST

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): The 'josh' is back as Maharashtra state government has announced the re-release of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike">Uri: The Surgical Strike' for today in the state to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Maharashtra Government's decision comes in wake of the 20th anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil war.
So, all those who missed watching the film on the big screen can now relish it for free in 500 theatres today in Maharashtra!
Kaushal, who led the film as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, expressed his happiness over Instagram.
"Happy and honoured to share that our Film #UriTheSurgicalStrike will be re-released only for today, July 26th, to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'," he wrote.
The 'Masaan' actor added, "It will be screened for free in 500 theatres across Maharashtra. Extremely thankful to the Maharashtra State Government for their support and encouragement to this initiative by RSVPmovies. Jai Hind."

The film, which released on January 11 this year, was based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in Pakistan following attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town.
The film not only earned positive critical reviews but also proved to be a hit at the box office collecting over Rs. 200 crores. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:34 IST

Taylor Swift to receive Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Taylor Swift who has been making efforts to spark positive change and support for the LGBTQ community, is all set to be honoured with the 2019 Teen Choice Awards' first-ever Icon Award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:19 IST

Million salutes to 'Bharat Ke Veer', says Akshay Kumar on...

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, who himself has played a soldier onscreen, is saluting the jawans with a 'heartwarming video' he came across on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:58 IST

Priyanka Chopra hails women behind Chandrayaan-2 mission

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra seems immensely proud of the women scientists behind ISRO's latest mission Chandrayaan 2.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:23 IST

Amitabh Bachchan faces 'withdrawal symptoms' as 'Gulabo Sitabo'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Almost a month after he began shooting for his upcoming project 'Gulabo Sitabo' in Lucknow, Amitabh Bachchan is dealing with 'withdrawal symptoms' as the movie schedule wrap nears its completion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:02 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about aging, self-love

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who never shies away from speaking her mind, opened up about aging and self-love.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:58 IST

Jennifer Lopez to star in true-life drug lord film 'The Godmother'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez is all set to produce and act in 'The Godmother' a movie based on the true-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:51 IST

'This story is not true': Kensington Palace shuts down Kate...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Kensington Palace has put all the botox rumours surrounding Kate Middleton to rest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:39 IST

Brie Bella reveals she was depressed, struggled with identity...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): American wrestler Brie Bella opened up about her transition into motherhood. The star revealed that she dealt with depression after giving birth to her daughter, Birdie in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:47 IST

Poorna Jagannathan reveals someone was supposed to die in 'Big...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): HBO's insanely popular drama series 'Big Little Lies', which came to an end after airing its last episode on Sunday, almost concluded with a completely different cliff hanger.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:44 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 50th birthday!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez rang in her 50th birthday in a lavish style by throwing a larger-than-life bash on a private island.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:38 IST

Louis Tomlinson shuts down reports on One Direction split

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson set the record straight on a report about pop band One Direction's split.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:55 IST

Tabu shares her first look from 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Tabu shared the first look of her character in the upcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

Read More
iocl