Urmila Matondkar thanks fans for birthday wishes, says her heart is filled with 'gratitude'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Saturday reciprocated the love and wishes received on her birthday by sharing a heart-warming message.

Taking to Twitter, Urmila wrote, "My heart is filled only with great gratitude as I grow a year wiser. Grateful to God,my parents and each n every one of you as you all have been a part of my growth. You all have held my hand since the #Masoom days to never let it go. Thank you all for ur love n support ."

Alongside the tweet, she dropped a picture of herself from her cake-cutting ceremony.

She looked gorgeous as she flashes her million-dollar smile.

Urmila Matondkar's husband Mohsin Akhtar also shared a scene from her birthday party. He uploaded a photo of himself kissing Urmila on her forehead and accompanied it with a mushy wish for her.

"Some experience true love through books, prose and poetry. And some experience through stories, plays and movies. I have experienced true love looking into your eyes.I love you because I like everything about you. Be yourself, do not change ever. Your every act inspires me. Happy birthday my Love," he captioned the post.

Urmila entered the film industry as a child artist. She first appeared in BR Chopra's 'Karm', Marathi film 'Zaakol' and Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom'. And years later, as an adult, she established her name as Rangeela actress in Bollywood. Judaai, Satya and Jungle are some of her memorable films.

In 2019, she made foray into politics by joining the Indian National Congress. (ANI)