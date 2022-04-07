Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi-starrer 'Dil Hai Gray' to release in July

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): 'Dil Hai Gray', featuring Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi, and Urvashi Rautela in pivotal roles, is all set to hit the theatres in July 2022.

The film's director Susi Ganeshan shared the announcement on his Instagram handle. The upcoming crime-based film is produced by M Ramesh Reddy.

The movie traces the journey of a police inspector (Vineet), investigating a guy (Akshay) who is out trapping innocent women on social media.



The movie draws its title from how every human has two sides to themselves when exposed to certain situations, and while some stand the test of time, some don't. Through its plot, the film's narrative touches upon the fact that not everything is black and white, and how when the time comes, even the best of people might have a change of heart.

Talking about the film, producer Ramesh Reddy of Suraj Productions said, ''The association has been wonderful and much like all other work I associate with, the story is the true hero of 'Dil Hai Gray' too. Films that have a strong and impactful subject line are the ones that best resonate with me, and thanks to Susi and team, this is one such movie.''

Director Susi talked about the cyber crime aspect of the film.

He said, ''At a time where there's so much happening online, the movie will most definitely be a tool to not just narrate the story, but also spread awareness on cyber crime that is a major threat to humanity and reflects a flaw in our system as a society.''

The movie is slated for a theatrical release in July 2022. (ANI)

