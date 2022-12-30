Urvashi Rautela writes yet another cryptic message, fans believe it's for Rishabh Pant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): After uploading a photo on Twitter with the message "Praying for you" following Rishabh Pant's car accident, Urvashi Rautela has once again written a message, which fans believe is for Rishabh.

Urvashi took to Twitter on Friday evening and wrote, "I pray for you & your family's wellbeing," without mentioning any person's name.

https://twitter.com/UrvashiRautela/status/1608825957720391680

The post followed soon after the news of cricketer Rishabh Pant meeting with a serious accident on the road from Delhi to Roorkee broke.

Fans took to the comment section of Urvashi's post, writing messages wishing the 25-year-old cricketer a speedy recovery.

The Indian cricketer met with a serious accident as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said that Rishabh Pant has been admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.



According to photographs from the site, the car was completely charred.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has also undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. He will have an MRI of his ankle and knee on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batter narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

Owing to pain and swelling, MRI scans of his ankle and knees will be performed on Saturday.

He has also been given "above knee splintage" by the medical staff at Max Hospital in Dehradun for a possible right knee ligament injury as well as a suspected right ankle ligament injury.

Pant is "stable, cognizant, and oriented", according to the hospital's medical bulletin that was made public on Friday night, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, BCCI issued a statement saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media."

According to the statement, the BCCI is in constant touch with Pant's family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating the southpaw.

The Board said it will see to it that Pant receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.

Talking about Urvashi, rumours started brewing that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai in 2018. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp.

In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi. Rishabh shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her, "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy." (ANI)

