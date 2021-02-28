Vaani Kapoor paints her canvas with ethnicity in latest post

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor who has three releases lined up for this year, treated fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself in a velvet-textured ethnic ensemble on Sunday.

Slaying in shades of green, the 'WAR' actor, was seen exuding elegance in an attire designed by celebrity designer Anita Dongre traditional embroidered suit with heavy lace detailing on it.

The 32-year-old star shared a series of pictures featuring herself where she can be seen posing effortlessly for the camera.



In the pictures, Vaani is seen donning a beautiful deep bluish-green straight suit with nude coloured high heel stilettos. Skipping neckpiece, she complemented the look with straight loose hair.



To complete the look, she carried a smokey eye and nude lip makeup with a tiny glittery bindi as her accessory.

With the post in which Vaani is seen flaunting her perfectly toned figure, she wrote, " Painting my canvas with ethnicity," with a green heart emoticon.



Gushing over her look, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani Kapoor is set to have a super exciting year with three back to back releases 'Shamshera,' 'Bell Bottom,' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.' (ANI)

