Vaani Kapoor posts adorable picture with her cat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor treated her fans with a cute adorable photo of her snuggling up with her cat.

The 'Befikre' star took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable picture of her snuggling up with her cat. In the caption, she wrote, "Love you meow and fureverrr."





Opting for a no-makeup natural look, Vani could be seen lying down and snuggling up with her cat in similar poses. The post from the star received around 69,000 likes in a span of six hours.

Vani who was last seen in the super-hit 2019 movie 'War' had wrapped up the shoot for 'Bell Bottom' sometime back. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Pooja Entertainment's 'Bell Bottom' marks Vaani's first collaboration with the action superstar, Akshay Kumar which is slated for release on April 2, 2021. (ANI)

