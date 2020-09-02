Vaani Kapoor to join Akshay Kumar in Scotland for shooting of 'Bell Bottom'

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Actor Vaani Kapoor who is all set to join the team 'Bell Bottom' in the United Kingdom for the shoot of the film, on Wednesday said she "can't wait" to finally start shooting again.

The 'Befikre' actor had taken a flight to head to Scotland where actor Akshay Kumar and others are shooting for their upcoming film 'Bell Bottom.'

"It feels surreal that I'm starting to shoot for a film! Being back on the sets is a moment that I have been dearly waiting for and I can't wait to finally start shooting. I will be stepping out of Mumbai too after five months and boarding a flight to go to work. It seems I did all this in another lifetime," she said.

The actor is glad that the industry is looking to restart after taking a hard hit due to the pandemic.

"It's been a testing year for all of us but I'm glad that things are slowly starting because we have to adapt to this new normal," Kapoor said.

Vaani who was recently roped opposite superstar Akshay Kumar is looking forward to her shooting experience with him and feels she will learn a lot from the superstar during the shoot.

"This is the first time that I'm working with Akshay sir and I know it will be a really special one. I know I will learn a lot from him. His level of dedication and passion towards his craft is just exemplary and he is an inspiration to us all. Hopefully, people will love our pairing," she said.

Besides 'Bell Bottom,' Vaani has also been roped opposite actor Ayushmann Khurrana for an upcoming untitled love story. (ANI)

