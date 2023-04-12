Vaani Kapoor visits Sarnath temple, shares beautiful pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Actor Vaani Kapoor who is all set to enter the OTT world with a web series 'Mandala Murders' on Tuesday shared a series of pictures from her visit to Sarnath temple.

Taking to Instagram, Vaani treated fans with a glimpse of the Sarnath temple.

From posing in front of the deity to giving details about the Sarnath temple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq5Sb4kPqsJ/

In the pictures, Vaani opted for a casual red checked shirt and denim look. And to handle that heat, she wore a pair of sunglasses and a cap.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "A day well spent at the most tranquil & enlightened Sarnath temple. As Buddha says " without inner peace, outer peace is impossible"

As soon as the actor posted the picture, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.



Actor Raashii Khanna wrote, "Cutie."

Helmed by 'Mardaani 2' fame director Gopi Puthran, the series will see Vaani sharing screen space with Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Sharing her first look from the project, Vaani took to Instagram and wrote, "Going in for the KILL (literally) for my debut OTT show!! Thrilled to be helming @yrfentertainment's new series #MandalaMurders - a gritty crime thriller that will keep you guessing."

In an image shared on Instagram, Vaani is seen sitting with her hands clenched and looking intensely.

The makers also unveiled the look of Vaibhav.

Excited about the show, Vaibhav wrote, "Firsts are always special..Excited to be a part of @yrfentertainment's new OTT show #MandalaMurders, a gritty crime thriller, alongwith the formidable @_vaanikapoor_!! Can't wait!

Check out his look

The team will start shooting for 'Mandala Murders' in Uttar Pradesh on March 31. They will then head to Delhi and then Mumbai to finish the filming process.

This multi-season show is a part of YRF's ambitious OTT slate that already comprises the much-awaited The Railway Men based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in the lead roles and is a tribute to the brave railway workers who saved scores of lives on this ill-fated night of devastation and horror. (ANI)

