Vaani Kapoor to star in OTT crime thriller, deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Actress Vaani Kapoor, who won hearts with her role as a transgender girl in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', will now headline a new crime thriller.

The upcoming OTT show will be made under the Yash Raj Films banner. Gopi Puthran of Mardaani fame has come on board to helm the project.

Confirming the news, a source said, “Vaani has only been looking for projects where she could deliver a performance to remember. She loves a challenge and she does land her acting perfectly. She did this brilliantly in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. While she continues to give preference to theatricals, she isn’t going to shut herself out of great digital projects, one of which presented itself in Gopi Puthran’s next. It is a gritty, edge of the seat crime thriller which YRF feels is a brilliant concept and is extremely bullish about. They will mount this project at a scale that will surprise people.”

“Gopi was clear that he wanted to cast someone who will be fresh in the OTT landscape. He wanted a solid performer who can hold her own and deliver brilliant acting moments in this gritty thriller. Gopi needed a performer to headline this show well. He has always appreciated Vaani’s work in her films. So, when he decided to make the show, he spoke to Vaani to check her intent. To his delight, Vaani jumped at the brilliant concept and immediately said yes to collaborate with Gopi, who has become a talent to watch out for after his brilliant directorial debut in Mardaaani 2. For Vaani, she is looking to work with the brightest of minds to become a better performer with each outing. So, this was slam dunk for her," the source added.

The official announcement regarding the project is awaited. (ANI)