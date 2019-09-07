Vaani Kapoor in 'Ghungroo'
Vaani Kapoor in 'Ghungroo'

Vaani suffered cuts, bruises while shooting Ghungroo, says 'it was worth'

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:53 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): While Vaani Kapoor set the temperature soaring with her looks and amazing dance moves in 'Ghungroo', she had to go through extreme physical challenges.
But all the pain, bruises and sweat seem worth as the song gave her an opportunity to pull off something new.
"It was physically demanding and extremely challenging with swing pole and Cyr wheel section of the dance but all the sweat and bruises were definitely worth it as it gave me the opportunity to pull off something entirely new," Vaani said.
She added that her "body endured a lot during rehearsals and the shoot."
However, the 31-year old expressed that she is "super happy".
"I'm super happy and grateful that people are loving my performance in Ghungroo and most importantly giving so much love to the song and the film," she added.
With the amazing dance skills, it was easy for her to garner fans' attention, as she flaunted her moves on the aerial rotating pole!
Song's choreographer Tushar Kalia shared that Vaani took 3 months to perfect this technique and was injured several times.
"We rehearsed for almost 3 months. It's one of the most difficult songs I have ever choreographed. For the first time ever, an actress is attempting a routine that involves Cyr wheel and Aerial rotating pole and both are very difficult routines to pull off even if you are a brilliant dancer!" said Tushar.
"Vaani wanted to do everything on her own" and so she dodged off the idea of a body double.
"She got so many bruises, she fell so many times and it was bad. Physically, it was very challenging but she never gave up and she never skipped a single day of rehearsal," the choreographer said while complimenting the actor's dedication.
'Ghungroo', touted as this year's biggest party track is the first song from the upcoming high-octane action entertainer 'War'.
The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff who are pitted against each other in a massive showdown.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2 this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:06 IST

Fashion made Zendaya 'more courageous'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' actress Zendaya, who is all set to display her new collection this weekend at Harlem's Apollo Theater, said that fashion 'is emotional' for her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:55 IST

Britney Spears takes 'much needed' break amid custody drama

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears is enjoying some alone time just days after her ex-husband Kevin Federline was granted primary custody of their two sons.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:41 IST

I was being bullied at work by a co-worker: Eva Longoria

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actor Eva Longoria has made a sensational revelation that she was once "bullied" by a co-actor on the sets of comedy series 'Desperate Housewives'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:40 IST

Taapsee Pannu gears up for Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad'

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Glorying in the success of her latest release 'Mission Mangal', Taapsee Pannu has seemingly kick-started shooting for her next flick 'Thappad' with director Anubhav Sinha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:53 IST

Amber Heard appoints attorney to defend her from USD 50 million...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Amber Heard has recruited attorney Roberta Kaplan to defend her from the USD 50 million lawsuit filed against her by ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:49 IST

Kirsten Dunst had 'Anxiety' before Walk of Fame ceremony

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actress Kristen Dunst opened up about the anxiety she had ahead of her Walk of Fame ceremony on talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' saying, "I had a week of anxiety" before the ceremony.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:26 IST

Hayley Atwell to star with Tom Cruise in next 'Mission: Impossible' film

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Good news for all the 'Mission: Impossible' fans. Actor Hayley Atwell has come onboard to join Tom Cruise in the franchise's upcoming instalment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:26 IST

Will Smith to produce and star in 'Brilliance' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actor Will Smith, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming feature 'Gemini Man' has landed a role to star in a movie adaptation of Marcus Sakey's dystopian trilogy 'Brilliance'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:26 IST

Britney Spears' dad steps down as her conservator

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears' has decided to temporarily step down as her conservator after he allegedly abused her son, Sean.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:21 IST

Rishi Kapoor defines this actor and wife a 'Terrific couple'

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Rishi Kapoor, who is counting days to return to India, after a treatment for an unknown health condition in New York, praised actor Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia Irani.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:20 IST

Chance the Rapper, wife Kristen Corley welcome baby girl

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Chance the rapper and his wife Kristen Corley have become parents for the second time. Corley gave birth to a baby girl and the couple named the newly born, Marli.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:18 IST

'It: Chapter Two' opens with USD 16.5 million at international box office

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): The much-awaited horror sequel 'It: Chapter Two' which released on Friday, raked in USD 16.5 million on its first day.

Read More
iocl